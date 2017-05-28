Black Diamond Obstacle Course pushes competitors to the limit for Memorial Day 5K

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus will be putting men and women to the test to see how strong they are mentally and physically to handle the Black Diamond Obstacle Course for the Memorial Day Mayhem 5K.

Fitness instructor Jason Goggins built the course over a year ago to help fitness enthusiasts challenge themselves. The race course is 3.1 miles and features 33 obstacles.

“It replicates very well a course you would see on any obstacle course race, The Spartan Race, The Tough Mudder.”

You’re climbing over 15 feet walls, floating walls, monkey bars, flipping tires, getting a full body workout made to build champions like Josh Wallis.

Wallis competes in this upcoming season of American Ninja Warrior in Cleveland. He trained on the Black Diamond course to get ready.

“The obstacles in Ninja Warrior are a lot harder. But it is a lot shorter of a corner so you don’t have that energy expenditure of running,” said Wallis.

Wallis says the toughest part about the Black Diamond obstacle course for him is the running.

“It is just another way to kind of prove to myself that I can do stuff that I may not necessarily think I can,” he said.

Goggins says this obstacle course is just mind over matter, challenging yourself to become a champion.

The Memorial Day Mayhem 5k is May 29th, 9:00 AM at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus. Find out more here.