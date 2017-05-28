Central Ohio honors those lost while serving the country this Memorial Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Memorial Day honors those who lost their lives while serving the country. Many will come together throughout central Ohio to pay respect and celebrate the lives of those heroes with parades and ceremonies, Monday.

The American Legion will once again sponsor the Worthington Memorial Day Parade at 10am. The parade begins on East Dublin Granville Road and moves south on High Street to Cemetery Drive. A ceremony is planned at Walnut Grove Cemetery immediately following the parade.

Pickerington’s Memorial Day ceremonies will be hosted at the David Johnston Memorial Post 283 of the American Legion. The ceremonies are set for 9am.

Canal Winchester Memorial Day celebrations include ceremonies at the Union Grove Cemetery at 10:30am.

The city of Pataskala will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Pataskala Cemetery at 9am.

Powell will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony at 10am in downtown Powell. The ceremony will immediately follow the parade at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park.

Dublin residents will celebrate Memorial Day from 11am to 1pm. Events include a parade in Historic Dublin, a ceremony in the Dublin Cemetery and a commemoration at the Grounds of Remembrance in Dublin Veterans Park.

The Grove City Memorial Day Parade starts at 11am. A short ceremony is planned at City Hall and then the parade will continue to the Grove City Cemetery for the Memorial Day service.

Westerville’s Memorial Day Parade begins at 9:45am at the intersection of West College Street and North State Street. The parade will march to Otterbein Cemetery where ceremonies will take place.

Gahanna will honor veterans lost with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park at 1pm.

Chillicothe will celebrate Memorial Day with multiple events throughout the day.

The city of Marysville will host a wreath presentation on the Main Street Bridge and a parade that’s set to begin at 9am, followed by a memorial service at 9:30am.