Columbus Police looking for 12-year-old boy last seen on northeast side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police said they are looking for 12-year-old Jerramya Jackson, who was last seen Saturday morning on the northeast side of Columbus.

Jackson was seen at his home near Brentnell Blvd. and Mock Road on Saturday, May 27 at 9:30am. He was wearing a black and white Rams Middle School t-shirt and gray skinny jeans. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.

