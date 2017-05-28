REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials are looking for leads to solve a case in which a man was gunned down at a Reynoldsburg car wash last month.

Around 1:24am on April 22, Reynoldsburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue on the report of a shooting. After officers searched the area, they found James Stennies unresponsive in the parking lot of Miracle Car Wash with several gunshot wounds. Medics attempted to treat Stennies, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to family members, Stennies was washing his car in preparation for a trip to Indiana for a funeral the next day.

Police say the killing doesn’t add up. The suspect did not take Stennies’ wallet, cell phone, car keys or vehicle, and a background check for Stennies did not show anything criminal that could be related to the shooting.

“This is one of those that just don’t make a lot of sense, but we know someone out there has clues to this puzzle to solve this homicide,” said Detective Regina Dudley with the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say they do not have any leads on the identity of the suspect or the motive, and officers are asking for help from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of Stennies’ death.

“Looks like something totally innocent, but maybe they saw something. Maybe they saw to people talking. Maybe they saw what could appear to be a conversation, might have been an argument,” Det. Dudley said. “If there’s any other description of individuals they can provide, that would surely help.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for this murder. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477) or to submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org. You may also submit a tip through the new P3 Tips mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices. All typs are anonymous.