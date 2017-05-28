COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced us to Marin, a Chia mix who came to Columbus Dog Connection after she was rescued from a puppy mill.

Marin is a sweet 3-year-old dog. Marin does have some socialization issues. She was pulled from a high volume kennel where she was kept with 10 dogs in a small room and was likely never touched before she was released from that situation.

Marin will be a great dog once she gets proper love and training. A special family will care for her and teach her to trust people. While she is nervous she has come a long way. She needs a fenced in yard where she can run and play chase. She would do well in a home with other dogs.

For more information about Marin, visit ColumbusDogConnection.com. If you want to know more about Max’s Mission, you can reach out to Hattie Hawks on her Facebook page.