Navy SEAL dies during Fleet Week parachuting exercise

JERSEY CITY, NJ (WCMH) — A Navy SEAL died after his parachute malfunctioned during a Fleet Week exercise Sunday, NBC New York reports.

Cmdr. Jack Scorby said the man’s parachute did not open properly. Witnesses say they saw him falling through the sky with his parachute on, but he appeared to be spiraling and not in control of his descent.

Officials said he landed in the water near Liberty State Park. His body was retrieved by the Coast Guard, according to NBC New York.

The victim’s name has not been released.

