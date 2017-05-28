Police: Homeless NYC man dies after beating over catcall

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a homeless man has died from injuries suffered when he was beaten after he catcalled a teenager’s cousin.

Officials say 69-year-old Lucio Bravo died Tuesday after being taken off life support. The NYPD says Bravo suffered massive brain trauma after 18-year-old Bronx resident Branlee Gonzalez repeatedly punched him and a 39-year-old man Thursday.

Police say the teen attacked the two homeless men after they whistled and catcalled after the young man’s cousin.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where Bravo was declared brain dead. The other man suffered bruising.

Gonzalez was arrested Monday on assault charges and is being held without bail. Authorities say he’ll likely face upgraded murder charges.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gonzalez. He’s set to be in court Friday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s