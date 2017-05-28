Police: Tennessee woman gunned down over cable TV connection

By Published:

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) — A mother of two was gunned down Friday night over a cable television connection in Tennessee.

According to police, 27-year-old Dominique White was overheard arguing with a man over the connection.

“I heard the shots ‘cause I was standing on the porch when the shots going off ,” said witness Gloria Ward. Ward also told WMC that after the shots were fired, she saw a car speeding away from the scene.

White’s family members are trying to piece together what happened.

“She’s a good mom. She love her kids. She got two kids — a little girl and my nephew,” said family member Shuna Stewart. “That’s so senseless.”

Police say White knew the man who shot her, but officers have not released the suspect’s name or description.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s