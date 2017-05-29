Buckeye Lake experiences Memorial Day boating for the first time in two years

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — Many took advantage of the Memorial Day holiday and took their boats out to Buckeye Lake for a day of fun.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources had kept the lake shallow and off limits to most boating for the last two years.

Last week ODNR announced that safety improvements made to the dam would allow for regular summer boating.

Taking boats to the lake for the summer is something many have not been able to do after a 2015 report conduced by the Army Corp of Engineers found that the dam was at risk of failing.

“Home town boy from here. This is where I would rather be,” said Ray Getter. “Memorial Day weekend is usually the big bang start of boating.”

Josh Wright and his brother spent the holiday at the lake fishing. “People have boats, there’s a lake, might as well go boating,” said Wright. “Hopefully we can catch some fish.”

The ODNR will start phase two of the dam project construction this summer.