Caught on camera: New Mexico mom arrested for drunk driving with kids in car

ALBUQUERQUE-SANTA FE, NM (WCMH) — A New Mexico mother is facing child abuse charges after police received a tip that she may have been driving drunk.

According to deputies, Sarah Kesterson was forced to pull over by concerned driver. The concerned driver called the sheriff’s office, and deputies were able to make contact with Kesterson outside a daycare facility.

Deputies told KOAT Action News that they smelled the alcohol on Kesterson’s breath immediately and her eyes were blood shot. Even more disturbing, her four young children were in the car with her.

The interaction between Kesterson and the deputies was recorded on the daycare facility’s security cameras. The video shows Kesterson falling over as deputies performed a sobriety test.  Initially, Kesterson denied drinking at all, but later changed her story saying she drank “too much.”

Deputies took Kesterson into custody and charged her with child abuse.

