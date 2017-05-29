Columbus police officer injured after being hit by vehicle during investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle when responding to the report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3pm, Monday, officers were called to Fitzroy Drive on the report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say while one of the officers was investigating, he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Ferris Road and Cleveland Avenue.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center by another officer and was listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for a gold-colored Pontiac van.

The incident remains under investigation.

