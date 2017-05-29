Crews searching for missing kayaker in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Emergency crews in Delaware County are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:28pm, dive crews were called to northern half of Alum Creek, near US 36/SR 37 on the report of kayaker who had gone missing.

Deputies say the missing person is a 40-year-old man. A female caller told dispatchers the kayaker knew how to swim, but has not turned up yet.

Witnesses tell NBC4 that kayakers were having issues with a current, which caused the man to go underwater.

Dive teams have been called to the area.

