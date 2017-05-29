Father of seven remembered after deadly shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Loved ones gathered Monday evening to remember the life of 38-year-old Anthony Lee Tolber, who was shot and killed over the weekend on East Fulton Street.

Columbus police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Fulton Street around midnight Sunday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tolber unresponsive, with at least one gunshot wound to the head. Tolber was pronounced dead at 12:28am.

On Monday, near the area where Tolber was found, there were plenty of hugs and tears between his family and friends that he left behind. He was a father of seven children, a brother to three siblings, and son.

This family spent this day mourning the loss of a loved one to street violence, while the rest of our county remembers and celebrates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s days like these his family use to cherish with him.

“This is the day that we would be barbecuing out in that back and he would be on that grill,” said Tolber’s mother, Denise Tolber.

His niece, Danae Williams, added: “I miss him. I mean he really got on our nerves. You’re like, oh my god, here comes my uncle Anthony, but we loved him.”

Mourners released balloons, laid flowers and teddy bears, and lit candles for Tolber, but his parents are pleading for justice for their son.

“If you know what happened, give it up,” said his father Leonard Woods.

Officers said there are witnesses, but no known suspects at this time. This is the 55th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.