Homer Simpson ‘inducted’ into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored an iconic cartoon in a ceremony in Cooperstown Saturday.

The Simpsons character Homer Simpson was ‘inducted’ into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony commemorating the 25thanniversary of the “Homer at the Bat’ episode.

“Inept safety inspector turned city-wide softball hero, right fielder led Springfield Nuclear Plant to City Championship Game, then sacrificed his body to win it all,” the plaque said in part.

Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax, Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs and Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith posed with Simpson following his welcome into the Hall of Fame.