Homer Simpson ‘inducted’ into National Baseball Hall of Fame

WROC Staff Published:
FILE - In this July 11, 2008, file photo, a person in a Homer Simpson costume throws the first pitch before the start of the baseball game between the Florida Marlins' and Los Angeles Dodgers' at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Still hugely popular 25 years after it first aired, The Simpsons episode "Homer at the Bat," featuring the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and a lineup full of luminaries gets a fitting tribute Saturday, May 27, 2017, from the national pastime at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored an iconic cartoon in a ceremony in Cooperstown Saturday.

The Simpsons character Homer Simpson was ‘inducted’ into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony commemorating the 25thanniversary of the “Homer at the Bat’ episode.

“Inept safety inspector turned city-wide softball hero, right fielder led Springfield Nuclear Plant to City Championship Game, then sacrificed his body to win it all,” the plaque said in part.

Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax, Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs and Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith posed with Simpson following his welcome into the Hall of Fame.

