Man shot in hand while trying to thwart robbery in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his hand after grabbing the gun of a would-be robber.

The incident happened about 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue.

According to a police report, a 33-year-old man told police he was walking down the street when he said two men approached him and one of them pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The man told police that he tried talking to the “kid,” but the suspect pushed the gun toward the man’s chest. The man said he grabbed the gun and was able to pull the suspect toward him when the gun went off, hitting him in the hand.

The two suspects ran off.

The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand. Police noted that two of his fingers were injured and the gunfire nearly ripped off the tip of his middle finger.

The victim could not give police a clear description of the suspects because he said they were wearing hoodies that covered their faces.