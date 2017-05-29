ODNR investigating after person falls in Licking County gorge

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials are investigating after one person fell into Blackhand Gorge on Memorial Day.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources responders were called out to Blackhand Gorge, which is east of Newark, at about 8:30pm Monday on a report of a person who had fallen into the gorge.

ODNR could not give further details, including the severity of the injury or the name of the victim.

