Ohio retailer Andersons closing stores on June 3

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Retail stores operated by Ohio-based The Andersons will close next weekend.

The Andersons says its two stores in the Toledo-area and two others in the Columbus-area will close June 3.

The company announced in January it was getting out of the retail business. Its stores are known for a wide variety of products, including specialty groceries, wine, hardware and home products.

The Andersons primary business near Toledo includes grain, ethanol, plant nutrients and rail holdings.

The company has said its retail group suffered pre-tax losses of more than $20 million the last eight years.

More than 1,000 jobs will be eliminated by the closings.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s