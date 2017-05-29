Ohio State alum gets first chance to play Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Ryan Armour, 40, has played countless rounds of golf in Central Ohio, but playing on its biggest golf is a first for the professional veteran.

The Ohio State alum and former Buckeye golfer spent a few years bouncing back and forth between the PGA Tour and the Web.com Tour, but earned his card again for 2017 and is regularly playing at top level events. This year, he got an exemption and was invited to The Memorial Tournament.

“It’s a lot of work. Everyone out here is great. They’re not good – they are great. And my game wasn’t measuring up,” the Akron native says. “I bleed scarlet and gray. It’s very special to be here.”

During his practice round on Friday, he signed autographs with the fans, making conversation with those wearing Cleveland sports and Ohio State gear. His fellow Ohioans aren’t the only who would like to see him make a run this weekend.

“I think it would be awesome to see him on Sunday,” says William McGirt, who won The Memorial in 2016. “I think everyone would be pulling for him … Honestly, if I were going down to the wire with him, I’d be pulling for him too.”

Even at 40, Armour’s best days on the golf course might still be ahead of him.

“One of the guys I’m friends with out here always says it’s never too late to be great,” Armour says. “So we just kind of take that attitude now that I’m 40 and go from there.”