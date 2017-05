FOXBOROUGH, MA (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s lacrosse team lost the NCAA championship 9-6 to Maryland at Gillette Stadium, Monday.

It was the Buckeyes’ first trip to the championship in program history.

Ohio State beat Towson 11-10 on Saturday after being down 7-3 at halftime.

No. 1 Maryland beat Denver on Monday. This is Maryland’s first title in 42 years