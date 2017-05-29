One person in stable condition after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a person was shot early Monday morning in the Linwood area.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:25 am on the 3500 block of Liv-Moor Drive.

According to police, one female was transported to local hospital in stable condition.

Her age is unknown at this time.

