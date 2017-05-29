Columbus police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a suspect, considered armed and dangerous, in a northeast Columbus murder.

According to Columbus police, Ralph Edward Barrie, 18, also known as RJ, shot and killed Alexander Lorms, 18, early in the morning on Monday, May 1.

Police said Barrie was arrested Monday and after being questioned, transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.