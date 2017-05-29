The roller coaster cycle of Ohio gas prices

COLUMUBS (WCMH) — Ohio is caught in what analysts call, price cycling. It’s a pattern that’s only found in the great lakes area.

It’s like a roller coaster where prices will increase 20 to 25 cents a gallon for nearly a week, then dip 25 to 35 cents a gallon, and all of the stations play along.

“And then when they are essentially selling at a loss, they restore their margins up to a normal level and that game repeats itself from week to week and a half and no matter summer winter rain or snow it’s a behavior like death and taxes its almost guaranteed,” says Patrick Dehaan of GasBuddy.com.

Why does it happen? It’s the types of gasoline stations based in the Midwest. The federal trade commission identifies speedway and quick trip as the leaders of the price game.

The good news for buckeye drivers, the price forecast for the remainder of the summer travel season is favorable.

“And if things strengthen and gasoline demand is very strong, that could have a mild impact on prices but by and large, its actually looking like a better summer at the pumps, then i had anticipated’, said Dehaan.

You can stay up to date with gasoline price trends and find the lower prices at GasBuddy.com