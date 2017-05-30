Australia to ban pedophiles from traveling overseas

By Published:
Australian independent Sen. Derryn Hinch holds a press conference in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Hinch welcomes government support for legislation that he helped draft which would ban convicted pedophiles from traveling overseas in what the government says is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australia plans to ban convicted pedophiles from traveling overseas in what the government says is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation.

Australian pedophiles are notorious for taking inexpensive vacations to nearby Southeast Asian and Pacific island countries to abuse children there.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Tuesday she would cancel the passports of around 20,000 pedophiles on the national child sex offender register under legislation that will be introduced to Parliament soon.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan says no country has introduced such a travel ban. He says 2,500 new convicted pedophiles will be added to the sex offender register each year and will lose their passports.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s