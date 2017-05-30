Australia to ban pedophiles from traveling overseas

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Australia plans to ban convicted pedophiles from traveling overseas in what the government says is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation.

Australian pedophiles are notorious for taking inexpensive vacations to nearby Southeast Asian and Pacific island countries to abuse children there.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Tuesday she would cancel the passports of around 20,000 pedophiles on the national child sex offender register under legislation that will be introduced to Parliament soon.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan says no country has introduced such a travel ban. He says 2,500 new convicted pedophiles will be added to the sex offender register each year and will lose their passports.