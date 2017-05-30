Autopsy: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill died from accidental overdose

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill died from an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report.

The 61-year-old Tampa-based composer was found dead in his room at the Tampa Embassy Suites on April 5.

The autopsy was conducted by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner on April 6, and said that O’Neill overdosed from methadone, codeine, diazepam and doxylamine. The drugs were in his system when he died.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, also said that O’Neill had a superficial head laceration that was consistent with collapse.

Shortly after O’Neill’s death, his band said in a statement that O’Neill died from a “chronic illness.” The band called his death “a profound and indescribable loss for us all.”

O’Neill was a rock producer and manager who began putting together Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 1996. The band is best known for its hard rock takes on Christmas staples like “Carol of the Bells.”