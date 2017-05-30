Cincinnati college offers state’s first beer brewing degree

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio college is opening the state’s first beer brewing science degree.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College officially announced the brewing degree last week. The Dayton Daily News reports the two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Brewing is part of the Midwest Culinary Institute.

School officials say they gathered information from brewing industry leaders to develop the program. Students will have the opportunity to become brew masters or head brewers with their skills.

Madtree Brewing Co.’s co-founder Brady Duncan says the program is important. Duncan adds that it will save companies on-the-job training time and help Cincinnati gain recognition in the beer industry.

Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, says the program is a great opportunity. MacDonald hopes more programs are developed throughout the state.

