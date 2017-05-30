Drunk dad drops newborn, hides baby’s injuries, police say

LEANDER, TX (KXAN) — A Texas father who police say dropped his newborn daughter due to being intoxicated and then hiding her injuries from the child’s mother is in jail charged with injury to a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Dilan Nelson says he was watching his 8-week-old baby girl on April 5 while his wife was at a job interview. Nelson told police he wanted to “get faded” so he proceeded to drink whiskey and “smoked a fat bowl of marijuana.”

As he was carrying the newborn from the bedroom into the living room to change her diaper, Nelson said he tripped and dropped the child. The baby landed face first into a box and then onto a bag filled with items from a baby shower, including hard objects, the affidavit continued.

Nelson told Leander police he hid the child’s injuries from his wife for almost two days; but when she found out, he then convinced her to not take the baby to the hospital.

The baby was eventually taken to the hospital where medical staff determined the excuse the mother was giving for her baby’s injury — that she fell off a bed — didn’t adequately explain the baby’s bruising.

Nelson was booked into the Williamson County Jail on May 26. His bond has been set at $30,000.