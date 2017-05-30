Franklin County approves $3.25 million for bridge and road repairs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Construction season is underway and that means more orange barrels, especially on county roads and bridges. That is because the Franklin County Commissioners approved a resurfacing program and bridge repair project worth $3.25 million.

Board of Commissioners President John O’Grady said funds approved for roads and bridges are about safety. Like the Fishinger Road Bridge that travels over the Scioto River, carrying an estimated 23,000 vehicles a day. That is one of six bridges slated for inspection and minor repairs by the County Engineer’s staff. The others are Alum Creek Drive and Morse Road, both over the Big Walnut Creek, Grandview Ave. Bridge also across the Scioto River, Rohr Road Bridge which crosses over the CSX Railroad tracks and Schrock Road Bridge which crosses over Alum Creek.

“If we don’t keep it up and continue to do that, then they decay and you have problems like you have seen throughout other parts of the country. Bridges decay, we don’t want to see a collapse, we don’t want to see problems like that,” O’Grady said.

$2.5 million was allocated for resurfacing 13.3 miles of roadways like Alkire, Big Run South, Holt, Bixby, Flint, Harlem, Patterson Road, Parkwood Ave., Opossum Run and the Morse Road at Johnstown Roundabout will be restriped.

NBC4 spoke with neighbors who drives Holt and Alkire Roads.

“I think they need to resurface it,” said Henry Andrews. He was upset that construction crews had just repaired Holt Road, after digging it up to install high-voltage electric service for a new substation.

Andrews said he just returned from a trip to Hamilton County area and said, for the most part, our county roads are better maintained. “Compared to Cincinnati we are doing pretty good job,” he said.

“Well I think they are doing a good job, I don’t have any complaints at this time, other than some areas need a little work,” said Larry Scott who lives near Alkire Road.

O’Grady said the repairs are paid for through vehicle use taxes.

“The county engineer has an automobile and gas tax fund through his budget, so those dollars come out of that,” he said.

Making minor repairs now on bridges can avert costly major surprises O’Grady said, and it gives the county engineer a better timetable on when a bridge might need replacing.