Kathy Griffin releases photo holding a severed Trump head

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin says she knew her new photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields would “make noise.” She appears in a photo posted online Tuesday, May 30, 2017, holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Many on Twitter called for the comedian to be jailed. Griffin told photographer Shields in a video on his Twitter page Tuesday that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kathy Griffin says she knew her new photo shoot with Tyler Shields would “make noise.”

Griffin appears in a photo posted online Tuesday holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Many on Twitter called for the comedian to be jailed.

Griffin tells photographer Tyler Shields in a video on his Twitter page Tuesday that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration.

She described the project as an “artsy fartsy statement” on Instagram and says she does not condone causing harm to others.

Publicists for Griffin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. A message sent to Shields through his website was not immediately returned.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s