Kroger recalls Simple Truth macadamia nuts due to possible Listeria contamination

By Published:
(Kroger/FDA)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Kroger is recalling 12oz bags of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination.

According to Kroger, a supplier reported the nuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2018 stamped on the side.  Kroger has removed the from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.  No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores operating in the following states are included in this recall: Ohio, Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s