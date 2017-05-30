Kroger recalls yellow sponge cake dessert cups

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Kroger is recalling Kroger Yellow Sponge Cake Dessert Cups sold in its retail stores.

The cups are being recalled because of undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Although milk is listed in the ingredient statement, milk is not included in the “Contains” statement.

Kroger was notified of this issue by a customer who consumed this product so it is recalling the dessert cups. One illness has been reported at this time.

All stores operating under names Kroger, Owen’s, Pay Less, Scott’s, Gerbes, Ruler Foods, Dillons, Baker’s, Food4Less and Jay C, located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Kroger is recalling the Kroger Dessert Cups – Yellow Sponge Cake, 6.5 oz. 6-pack, with the Consumer UPC 11110-18550.

If you have purchased the Kroger Dessert Cups, you should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.