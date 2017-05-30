Licking County crash kills one, injures two others

By Published:

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A Licking County woman was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash.

It happened shortly after noon Tuesday on Staddens Bridge Road in Madison Township.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, a 1996 Buick Regal occupied by 76-year-old Charles Bruah and his wife, Linda Bruah, collided head-on with a 2006 Hyundai driven by 77-year-old Margaret Seymour.

Linda Bruah was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Bruah was taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. His condition is unknown.

Seymore was taken by helicopter to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Her condition is unknown.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Investigators have not determined which driver was at fault.

