Man arrested for two Columbus homicides

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested over the weekend, accused of murdering two people he was trying to rob.

According to police, Jeannot Mendy was shot and killed while working in his garage at a home on the 6200 block of Lowridge Drive in Columbus on April 24.

Investigators said witness interviews and statements led to 21-year-old Trevor Scott Sands being identified as a suspect. Police said the murder was a result of a failed robbery attempt.

On May 8, Gerald Talley was shot and killed inside his home on the 1000 block of Kelton Avenue.

On May 27, Gahanna Police arrested Sands as well as 19-year-old Monae Alize Cox for a robbery that happened on the 400 block of Agler Road. Police said Sands was in possession of forensic evidence during his arrest that linked him to at least one of the murders.

Investigators said Cox admitted to driving Sands to the area of the Kelton Avenue homicide in order to commit a robbery. Cox said Talley was not the intended victim.

Sands is charged with murder in both cases. Cox is charged with murder in the Kelton Avenue case.

