Mayor calls Portland train attack an act of terrorism

(KGW) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday’s brutal train attack was an act of terrorism during an impassioned press conference Monday.

During the press briefing, Wheeler called for a permanent memorial dedicated to the three victims of the violent stabbings.

“This is a seminal moment in this state’s history,” Wheeler said. “The names of those three men: Rick, Taliesin and Micah, they will be up there with the greats. Their sacrifice is supreme.”

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Southeast Portland, were stabbed to death. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, also stabbed, was released from the hospital Monday.

“I want future generations to remember what happened here and why it happened and what they were willing to give to do the right thing,” Wheeler said.

He suggested the Hollywood transit station, where the attack happened, as a possible location for a permanent memorial. A makeshift memorial, filled with messages of hope, stands there now.

