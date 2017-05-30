Officials: Car bombing in Baghdad kills 10, wounds 22

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.

Hospital and police officials say the attack struck late Monday just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. As families break their fast after sundown, restaurants and cafes in Baghdad quickly fill up.

The officials say the bombing targeted a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad and involved explosives left in a parked car. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the past, including a big truck bombing during Ramadan last year that killed hundreds of people.

 

