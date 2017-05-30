Ohio bill would allow gun owners to shoot in self-defense without retreating

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.

Legislators in the Ohio House of Representatives have put forth House Bill 228 which would remove the requirement to retreat before a person defends themselves, others, or their property as long as that defense is taken in a place they legally are allowed to be.

Currently, residents have a duty to retreat before defending themselves if they are not in their car or residence.

The change would bring the state into line with all surrounding states.

The 56 page bill is currently being reviewed by the Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee.

It has two sponsors and 35 co-sponsors, including the chairman, vice chairman, and three other members of the committee.