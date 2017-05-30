One injured in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday in the North Linden neighborhood.

It happened around 5:15pm on the 4300 block of Oaklawn Street in Columbus.

According to police, one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

No information about suspects was immediately released.

