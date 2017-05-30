One person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a person was shot on the near east side Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:14pm, officers were called to the 900 block of Atcheson Street on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate but not suspect information was available.

