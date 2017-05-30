Police searching for man who masturbated in front of woman at Columbus library

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of a woman at a Columbus library.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:05pm, April 18, the man began masturbating in front of a young woman in the teen section at the Whetstone Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Police say the man continued to perform the sex act on himself until the woman notified the library staff.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Columbus Division of Police Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-2379.

