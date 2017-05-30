Predators fan who threw catfish during Stanley Cup Game 1 faces charges

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKRN/WCMH) – A Nashville Predators fan accused of throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night now faces three criminal charges charges.

According to Pittsburgh police, Jacob Waddell has been issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, and disrupting a meeting.

The 36-year-old Nolensville man was not taken into custody, but officials said he would have to return to Pittsburgh for a future hearing, the date for which has not been set.

Waddell tweeted Tuesday morning, “Charge they may, charge they might, that catfish still hit the ice last night! Go Preds!”

The Nashville man was immediately ejected from the game after throwing the catfish around 9:30 p.m. #CatfishGuy began trending on Twitter immediately after with thousands weighing in, including country star Carrie Underwood and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Waddell brought the fish into the arena inside a vacuum sealed bag placed inside his compression shorts, KDKA reported. He wrapped the fish in a T-shirt and towel handed out at the gate once he was inside.

We've seen a lot of "instruments of crime" over the years. Can't honestly say we've seen a case with one of these. 🤷🏼‍♂️ #StandWithUs pic.twitter.com/tVoZAZpHdh — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2017