Stranger buys plane ticket for soldier trying to visit family

GRANITE CITY, IL (WCMH) – A soldier who was stuck in an airport for two days was able to make it home to see his family thanks to the generosity of a stranger.

Keaton Tilson was granted last minute leave to go home, KTVI reports. He went to the airport in Dallas to try and fly as a standby passenger. After two days of trying, it was beginning to look like he wouldn’t make it.

A stranger at the airport, Josh Rainey, attempted to give up his seat for Tilson. The airline told him that wasn’t allowed. So, after discussing it with his wife, he decided to buy Tilson a ticket.

“Got discouraged. Apologized. He thanked me. I walked away, and I called my wife, which I would do in a situation like that to kind of ask for her advice, and we agreed both that it was the right thing to do to go back and buy the ticket,” said Rainey.

“I’m very appreciative, because if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Tilson said. “Honestly, I feel like I would still be at the airport, because it’s Memorial Day weekend.”

Rainey said he is keeping the receipt from the airline on his refrigerator to remind himself of what is really import in life, family and serving others.