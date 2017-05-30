Suspect facing additional charges after Marysville man found beaten to death

By Published:
Todd Lane

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Marysville police say a suspect could face additional charges after he was found standing over a man, who would later dies from his injuries.

According to the Marysville Division of Police, at about 4:32am, May 27, officers were called to the 600 block of E. 4th Street on the report of a man threatening to beat up people inside the residence.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found John Dixon, 45, lying on the porch with severe injuries, and Todd Lane, 43, standing over top of him.

Both men lived at the residence.

Dixon was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe head injuries and was later transferred to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he died two days later.

Lane was arrested and charged with felonious assault, but police say he could face additional charges. He is currently being held at the Tri-County Regional Jail and being held on a $500,000 bond.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s