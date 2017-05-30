Suspect facing additional charges after Marysville man found beaten to death

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Marysville police say a suspect could face additional charges after he was found standing over a man, who would later dies from his injuries.

According to the Marysville Division of Police, at about 4:32am, May 27, officers were called to the 600 block of E. 4th Street on the report of a man threatening to beat up people inside the residence.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found John Dixon, 45, lying on the porch with severe injuries, and Todd Lane, 43, standing over top of him.

Both men lived at the residence.

Dixon was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe head injuries and was later transferred to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he died two days later.

Lane was arrested and charged with felonious assault, but police say he could face additional charges. He is currently being held at the Tri-County Regional Jail and being held on a $500,000 bond.