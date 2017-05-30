Twelve-year-old ventriloquist earns first golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent

PASADENA, CA (WCMH) – A 12-year-old girl from Oklahoma City earned this season’s first golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent Tuesday.

Darci Lynne Farmer and her bunny, Petunia, performed a rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime” in front of judges Mel B., Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum.

Before her performance, Darci told the judges she wanted to help keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not very common anymore.

“You know what’s really sweet? Your puppet, I’m guessing is exactly like you, very charming and adorable,” Mel B. said before hitting the golden buzzer. “You were brilliant.”

I can't believe I got the golden buzzer!!! — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) May 31, 2017

The golden buzzer advances contestants straight to the live rounds of the show from the audition round. Each judge is allotted only one golden buzzer for the entire competition.

Check out more of Darci’s routine here: