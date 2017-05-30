Utah river sweeps away 4-year-old girl; 2 rescuers die

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (AP) – Six adults leaped into the cold waters of a Utah river to rescue a 4-year-old girl who had been swept away Monday afternoon but two of the would-be rescuers – including the girl’s mother – died in the attempt.

A witness tells TV station KUTV that London DeDios was sitting on a rock near the high river waters when she fell in the Provo River.

Brenda DeDios, 34, immediately jumped in after her daughter. A good Samaritan, 30-year-old Sean Zacharey Thayne, of Sandy, Utah, also jumped in after the child.

Rescue crews pulled the two adults from the water nearly 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from where they entered. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The girl remains missing.

“It takes two seconds, literally, for a child to jump away from a parent and stumble and fall into the water,” Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told KSL-TV. “Don’t think that you’re safe standing on the shore without a life jacket, especially a child.”

ABC4 Utah reports that Timpanogos Park will be closed to the public Tuesday as they search.

