Woman arrested after video shows her punching Michigan officer

LINCOLN PARK, MI (WDIV) Dashcam video shows a Michigan woman sucker-punch a Lincoln Park officer as he was trying to make another arrest.

Kristen Campbell doesn’t deny sucker-punching Lincoln Park Officer Patrick Culter.

“I am sorry,” she said after being released. “I told him that twice. I don’t know what came over me.”

Culter pulled over the car Campbell was riding in and determined the driver didn’t have a license.

Campbell said she threw the punch because she didn’t know who grabbed her from behind.

“I swung back, knowing he grabbed me, because he didn’t say anything,” Campbell said. “I didn’t know who it was.”