Baby hippo Fiona makes her media debut at zoo, explores pool

By Published:
Fiona makes her debut to the media in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Cincinnati. The zoo emphasizes she isn't ready for public display but the media-only event was a step toward that. Fiona was born Jan. 24, weighing 29 pounds (13 kilograms). (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has made its news media debut.

Fiona made her media debut Wednesday with cameras rolling as she navigated the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool. The zoo emphasizes she isn’t ready for public display but the media-only event was a step toward that.

Fiona was born Jan. 24, weighing 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame health scares and now weighs more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

Video updates such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing in a pool or learning to run have drawn tens of millions of online views. Thousands of people have bought TeamFiona T-shirts and have eaten Fiona-themed bakery treats.

A brewery plans to introduce a beer dedicated to her.

