Baby safe after AMBER alert, regional search

Booking photo for Fasshon Shivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A mother is facing kidnapping charges after an AMBER Alert Wednesday.

At approximately 7:30 am Fasshon Shivers texted the father of her child a picture of someone pointing a handgun at their 17-month-old daughter, Natalie.

The father called police to report the incident. A regional AMBER Alert was issued.

Shivers then took her daughter and started driving toward a friend’s house in West Virginia.

After receiving a tip on her possible location, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers from the Marietta Post were able to locate her and take her into custody near Coolville, Ohio.

Natalie was unharmed and taken to Franklin County Children Services. Shivers is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Authorities served a search warrant at her home on Fairwood Avenue and found the handgun.

Shivers is facing kidnapping charges, with the possibility of more charges.

