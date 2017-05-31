Body found near Grove City, Sheriff’s Office investigating

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near Grove City.

The body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near Big Run Road E and Gantz Road.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the victim’s identity or said how the person died. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.

