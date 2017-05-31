Columbus IKEA grand opening one week away

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The brand new Columbus IKEA store is now one week away from its grand opening.

On Wednesday, crews were still putting the finishing touches on the 354,000 square foot retailer.

IKEA’s Columbus location will be its second in the state of Ohio, with the other being in the Cincinnati area.

Although the doors will open to the public on June 7, customers can begin lining up on Monday, June 5.

The Columbus Division of Police is working on a traffic plan to manage the incoming shoppers.

IKEA is located on the northeast corner of I-71 and Gemini Place.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s