Columbus IKEA grand opening one week away

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The brand new Columbus IKEA store is now one week away from its grand opening.

On Wednesday, crews were still putting the finishing touches on the 354,000 square foot retailer.

IKEA’s Columbus location will be its second in the state of Ohio, with the other being in the Cincinnati area.

Although the doors will open to the public on June 7, customers can begin lining up on Monday, June 5.

The Columbus Division of Police is working on a traffic plan to manage the incoming shoppers.

IKEA is located on the northeast corner of I-71 and Gemini Place.