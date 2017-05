COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a person was shot late Tuesday night at The Hub Bar.

Police responded to the 5900 block of E Livingston Road at approximately 11:30 pm.

According to police, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time, but police say there were multiple witnesses.