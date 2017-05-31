Highway drivers could be ticketed by township police if bill passes

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – A bill proposed in the Ohio House would give township police departments more jurisdiction on state highways.

The bill would give 24 Ohio townships interstate jurisdiction — meaning police in Boardman, Canfield, and Austintown would be able to write traffic tickets on highways like I-80, I-680, and Route 11.

The fines would go into a road maintenance fund for the townships.

Right now, townships with fewer than 50,000 residents are not allowed to write tickets on state highways.

